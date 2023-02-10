Review into boosting charity donations

THE Productivity Commission is to review philanthropy in Australia with the goal of the review is to boost donations to charities and meet the federal government’s goal of doubling philanthropic giving by 2030.

Krystian Seibert, formerly an Industry Fellow at the Centre for Social Impact at Swinburne University of Technology, will join the review as an associate commissioner. Mr Seibert has extensive experience in the philanthropic and not-for-profit sectors.

“The review comes at a time when the charity sector is under pressure,” said Andrew Leigh, Assistant Charities Minister.

“Over recent decades, Australians have become less likely to join community groups, less likely to volunteer, less likely to play organised sport, less likely to attend religious services, and less likely to know their neighbours. Declining social capital has broad implications for wellbeing, health and social connectedness.

“Philanthropic giving underpins the crucial efforts of charities, not-for-profit organisations and community groups to support vulnerable Australians and build social capital and connectedness in Australian communities.

“This has been highlighted by the challenges of recent years, with not-for-profits mobilising monetary donations, supplies, and volunteers to support those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters, and the rising cost of living. As we confront these and other challenges, not-for-profits will continue to play a vital role in strengthening and reconnecting our communities.”

However, while deductible donations had increased as a share of total income, the percentage of taxpayers making donations had fallen, the minister said.

The government was committed to collaborating with the philanthropic, not-for-profit, and business sectors to double philanthropic giving by 2030. The Productivity Commission review, starting today would provide a roadmap to achieve this objective.

The Productivity Commission would consult broadly, including with Commonwealth, state and territory governments, the philanthropic, not-for-profit and business sectors and the general public. The Commission would hold public hearings, invite public submissions and release a draft report for public review with a final report to be provided to the government in the first half of 2024.