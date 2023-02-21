News location:

Canberra CityNews

Severe thunderstorm warning for Canberra

The BOM map

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the ACT.

The forecast for this afternoon (February 21) includes warnings of heavy rainfall, damaging winds and large hailstones.

The community is being advised to move cars undercover or away from trees, and to secure or put away loose items.

 

