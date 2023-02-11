Singapore drama to be filmed in Canberra

A 20-episode drama series by Singaporean state-owned broadcast company Mediacorp will feature Canberra in its backdrop, including hotels, attractions, the airport, bustling cityscapes, café scenes and outdoor vistas.

Filming of “Shero” will take place across the city from February 22 to March 4.

The fast-paced, action-packed story follows a young woman, who after losing her sister, decides to join her sister’s bodyguard company to continue her legacy. In doing so, she discovers many things about her sister and a web of complications that has her running to save the company, her loved ones, and herself.

“With a production crew of 27 people travelling from Singapore to Canberra, including four Singaporean A-list actors to shoot and star in the filming, this will be the largest film crew that has ever come to Canberra from overseas,” said Assistant Minister for Economic Development Tara Cheyne.

“This project will also expose Canberra to an important international market, with ‘Shero’ estimated to reach an audience of 2.5 million people in Singapore, a key international tourism market for Canberra.

“This project will help raise the profile of Canberra as a tourist destination in Singapore through television, print, online and social media publicity.

“With another Trade Mission to Singapore taking place this month, the ACT government will look at opportunities to leverage screen industry and tourism connections as a result of this production.”

Over the 10 days, the crew will film at a variety of tourist and scenic locations across Canberra,

The series is expected to air in Singaporean later this year.