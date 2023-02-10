Six people in hospital with covid

THERE are six active cases of COVID-19 in hospitals throughout Canberra today (February 10), says ACT Health’s weekly report.

Of those six, none require intensive care or ventilation.

Case numbers are continuing to fall, with 401 cases in the past week, down slightly from last week’s 420.

No deaths involving covid have been reported this week. Total deaths for the ACT stands at 157 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

In that time, 231,041 covid cases have been recorded in the ACT.

ACT Health says due to technical issues, this week’s vaccination rates are unavailable.