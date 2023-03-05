Temperatures soar as heatwave hits NSW

By Maureen Dettre in Sydney

NSW fire authorities are bracing for three days of sizzling heat with an extreme fire danger warning issued for numerous regions, total fire bans in force and some schools closed.

A widespread heatwave warning has been issued, with some areas expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius and large parts of the state under total fire bans.

Extremely hot and dry conditions are predicted on Monday for most of the NSW coast and the Central West, with parts of the state tipped to experience severe conditions until Wednesday.

The Department of Education has closed 34 schools in areas with an elevated bushfire risk across the Central Ranges, where extreme fire danger ratings have been declared.

The temperature in Sydney is predicted to rise to 38 on Monday, while the Bureau of Meteorology has forecast extreme fire danger for the Greater Hunter, Central Ranges and Lower Central West Plains.

Those areas can expect hot and dry conditions combined with fresh and gusty northwesterly winds.

“Isolated high-based thunderstorms are possible during the early morning about the southern and central ranges, then developing in the afternoon across the northeastern ranges,” the BOM said.

“Little to no rainfall is expected with any thunderstorm activity.”

The NSW Rural Fire Service says extreme fire danger stretches across much of the state.

A total fire ban has been declared for the Greater Hunter, Northern Slopes, North Western, Upper and Lower Central West Plains, Central Ranges and Southern Ranges.

A bushfire burning in the vicinity of Pyramul Creek, 40km south-west of Mudgee in the Central West has destroyed 169 hectares and is yet to be contained.

“Crews are working with the assistance of water-bombing aircraft and heavy plant machinery to contain the fire, which is burning in rugged and largely inaccessible terrain,” the RFS said.

Residents and landholders in the vicinity of Tambaroora, Hill End, Maitland Camp, Sallys Flat and Lower Pyramul are being advised to stay alert and monitor their surroundings.



NSW Police State Emergency Operations Controller, Deputy Commissioner Emergency Management Peter Thurtell is urging people to refrain from taking unnecessary risks.

“During extremely hot weather, we often see an increase in tragic incidents including drownings, falls from windows or balconies, and kids, pets or vulnerable people suffering distress or injury from being left in a hot car,” he said in a statement.

“I cannot stress strongly enough how dangerous it can be to leave a child or pet unattended in a vehicle – and on a hot day, it only takes a matter of minutes to become deadly.”

Nearly 30 people have already drowned in NSW waterways during summer – the most recent involving an 18-year-old man on Sydney’s northern beaches on the weekend.