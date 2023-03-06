Severe weather forecast for ACT and surrounds

A SEVERE weather warning for damaging winds has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) for Canberra and surrounding areas.

The surrounding areas include parts of the South Coast, Southern Tablelands, Snowy Mountains, ACT and South West Slopes – more specifically, Braidwood, Jindabyne, Perisher Valley, Charlotte Pass, Thredbo and Adaminaby.

Damaging wind gusts, peaking at 125km/h are possible over Alpine areas above 1900 metres, early Monday afternoon and throughout Tuesday.

Winds peaking between 90km/h and 100km/h are possible above 1000 metres from early on Tuesday morning, with forecasts predicting the wind will persist into Tuesday evening.