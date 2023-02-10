Tobler resigns from top job at Community Services #1

AMANDA Tobler has resigned as CEO at Community Services #1.

She has been CEO since October 2015, and will remain in the role until April 6. Community Services #1 offer services in early education and care, out of school

hours care, home care and aged care with more than 200 staff, an annual budget of $14 million.

Deputy CEO of two years, Leanne Barnes will act as CEO while a recruitment process gets underway.

Community Services #1 board chair Jason Duarte says: “Amanda’s departure will be felt across the Canberra community, because she is widely known and respected by her colleagues and peers. She leaves Community Services #1 with a footprint well beyond the ACT, now with a presence from Wagga to Eden,” he says.