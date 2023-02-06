Witnesses sought to Orient Kitchen stabbing

WITNESSES are being sought to a stabbing at the Orient Kitchen restaurant in Weston in December.

At 11.40am on December 12, a man working at the Cooleman Court restaurant was allegedly stabbed by another employee during a dispute.

The alleged offender was arrested at 1.55pm and charged with recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Police would like to speak to any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police on 1800 333000.