Man accused of tram-stop assault comes forward

Update: February 8, 2.20pm: Police say the man who allegedly assaulted a woman twice at the Ipima Street light rail stop has come forward and is assisting with enquiries.

A WOMAN has been assaulted twice at the Ipima Street light rail stop after she was approached by a man wanting to use her mobile phone, police say.

Police have issued images of the man they want to speak to.

The woman was approached by an unknown man seeking the use of a mobile phone at the tram stop around 11.30am on January 24. A short time later, she was allegedly assaulted by the man. He then walked away, then allegedly assaulted her a second time.

Police describe the man as Caucasian in appearance, about 170cm (5’7”) tall, with a solid build, short brown hair and a beard. He was wearing a white, short sleeved T-shirt, black track pants, and white shoes at the time of the assault.

Anyone who can identify the man should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.