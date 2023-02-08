News location:

Canberra CityNews

Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Man accused of tram-stop assault comes forward

CCTV shows a woman at a tram stop falling backwards after allegedly being assaulted.

Update: February 8, 2.20pm: Police say the man who allegedly assaulted a woman twice at the Ipima Street light rail stop has come forward and is assisting with enquiries.

A WOMAN has been assaulted twice at the Ipima Street light rail stop after she was approached by a man wanting to use her mobile phone, police say.

A CCTV image of the man police want to speak to over a double assault at a tram stop.

Police have issued images of the man they want to speak to.

The woman was approached by an unknown man seeking the use of a mobile phone at the tram stop around 11.30am on January 24. A short time later, she was allegedly assaulted by the man. He then walked away, then allegedly assaulted her a second time.

Police describe the man as Caucasian in appearance, about 170cm (5’7”) tall, with a solid build, short brown hair and a beard. He was wearing a white, short sleeved T-shirt, black track pants, and white shoes at the time of the assault.

Anyone who can identify the man should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.  

