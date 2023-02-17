Youth arrested four times in seven weeks

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested for the fourth time in seven weeks for dangerous driving resulting in a “near-miss” in a stolen Skoda Octavia.

He is currently facing court for a total of 24 offences and has allegedly breached his bail four times.

Police say the dangerous driving was reported yesterday afternoon (February 16), along with a description of the car and a photo of the driver.

Officers from Operation Toric found the stolen car at a house in MacGregor at 6pm, and saw the youth and two other teens board a bus. Police stopped the bus and arrested them. All three were in breach of bail.

Police say the 15-year-old boy was involved in a collision in December that resulted in injuries to an innocent driver, where he was charged with seven offences. Yesterday’s activities led to the boy once again being charged with driving a motor vehicle without consent and being an unlicenced driver.

Earlier this month, he was allegedly involved in a significant pursuit and, following his arrest, was charged with 13 offences.

Earlier this week, the boy was allegedly found to be in breach of bail, and he again received bail.

Operation Toric targets recidivist offenders involved in motor vehicle thefts, associated dangerous driving and other crimes in the ACT.