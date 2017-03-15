From dustbowl to dream space

OBSESSED with using tiny plastic “bricks” to build Parliament House as a kid to making it his day job as an adult, local man Andrew Harper is yet to grow out of Lego. And why […]
AFTER a series of traumas, including caring for her dying mum, a scary diagnosis of her own and then a car crash, life coach Dr Kim Vella says she knew she needed a new direction, […]
ON Thursday (March 16) Icon Water crews will be conducting necessary works which may cause colour discolouration to water in Forrest, Griffith and Kingston. Crews will be upgrading a valve on Fitzroy Street in Forrest […]
LAST Thursday (March 9) the transformation of the former dusty courtyard at Torrens Primary School was unveiled by Deputy Chief Minister Yvette Berry. The principal of Torrens Primary Sue Mueller recalls the old courtyard as a lifeless dustbowl […]
FORMER MLA Mary Porter is still passionate about making a difference in the Canberra community, even from her Lake Macquarie home where she has retired with husband Ian and dog Lola. As patron for the […]
CANBERRA has a attracted record numbers of international visitors, with 207,859 overseas travellers visiting the capital between December 2015 to December 2016. Visitors from Singapore have attributed to this with an 73.5 per cent increase […]
