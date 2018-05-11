Innovation and learning centre opened in Tuggeranong

The $5.9 million Centre for Innovation and Learning at Caroline Chisholm School was opened today.

The centre will provide students and teachers at Tuggeranong public schools, and in the wider ACT public schools network, with access to facilities where they can develop skills in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines.

Some estimates suggest that about 75 per cent of the fastest growing occupations require skills in these disciplines. As students develop these skills, they also grow their capability to work collaboratively, think creatively and critically, analyse and solve problems, and use digital technology.

The Centre provides flexible areas for individual and small group work, as well as large showcase events. It has multi-use science laboratory facilities for chemical, biological and physical science activities, technology, robotics and 3D printing laboratory facilities, areas for design and construction, electronic displays and writable surfaces, and excellent wireless internet connectivity for online learning and coding.

The building is also flexible enough to be used for other curriculum activities and provides a professional development venue for teachers and teacher professional associations.