4WD forces sedan off the road

A BLUE sedan was forced off the road on Sunday (November 18) after a 4WD smashed into it on the Glenloch Interchange.

The blue Hyundai Getz sedan was travelling northbound on the Glenloch Interchange near the William Hovell Drive exit at about 4.20pm when the 4WD crashed into it.

The 4WD failed to stop to provide assistance or exchange details as required.

Police are urging anyone witnesses to contact 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6331796.