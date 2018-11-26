Accident brings powerlines down in Kambah

SUMMERLAND Circuit in Kambah has been partially closed after powerlines were torn down in a road incident. 

People are advised to avoid the area while the electrical threat is being isolated.

ACT Fire & Rescue are on scene to ensure the safety of residents.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE: Monday, November 26, 5pm 

THE electrical threat has been isolated and Summerland Circuit in Kambah has been reopened, reports ACT ESA. 

Evoenergy are aware of third-party damage to powerlines and telecommunication lines and are onsite to inspect the poles and to restore the power supply. 

