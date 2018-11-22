ACT landmark among Australia’s ‘seven wonders’

THE Australian War Memorial has been named one of the “Seven Wonders of Australia” following a nation-wide vote.

Over the last three months Experience Oz gathered more than 68,400 votes and put together a panel of judges from across the country to decide on Australia’s seven wonders.

The Australian War Memorial in the ACT was named alongside Cradle Mountain in Tasmania, the Great Barrier Reef in Queensland, the Twelve Apostles in Victoria, Horizontal Falls in Western Australia, Uluru in the Northern Territory and the Sydney Opera House in New South Wales.

Experience Oz marketing manager Matt Hobbs says the three-month campaign was designed to encourage Australians to holiday in Australia instead of internationally.

“It’s our hope that instead of looking to the likes of Bali or Thailand for their next getaway, Aussies may take this as inspiration to explore the best of their own or neighbouring state instead,” Mr Hobbs says.

Other contenders for the “top seven” were destinations such as QLD’s Whitehaven Beach, the NT’s Kakadu National Park, WA’s Ningaloo Reef and NSW’s Lord Howe Island.