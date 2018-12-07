Armed man robs Charnwood McDonald’s

IMAGES have been released after a man, armed with a knife and wearing a makeshift balaclava, robbed McDonald’s in Charnwood about a fortnight ago.

The man entered McDonald’s at about 10.20pm on Monday, November 26, approached the front counter and demanded the store manager to hand over cash from the till.

He then grabbed the till and stole more money before running from the store towards Tillyard Drive.

Even though the man’s face was covered by a makeshift balaclava and he was wearing a black hooded top, he is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 170 and 180 cm (5’7-5’11”) tall, and of medium build.

Information to 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6334575.