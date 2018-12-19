Belconnen Arts Centre’s $15 million expansion begins

ONLOOKERS at Belconnen Arts Centre this morning (December 19) saw “CityNews” Artist of the Year Liz Lea dance in celebration of its $15 million expansion, which will start today.

Arts Minister Gordon Ramsay was on hand this morning to turn the first sod to mark a future of “opportunities for performing arts”.

The works carried out by PBS Building will see a flexible theatre space, a new dance and rehearsal studio, a new exhibition space and a café completed by early 2020.

Mr Ramsay says the project will create 27 new jobs and will include vast training opportunities for cadets undergoing a Bachelor of Building and Construction Management at the University of Canberra.

Arts activities will continue as usual at the Arts Centre during the construction period, however, Mr Ramsay predicts minor disruptions which will be communicated to visitors via the Belconnen Arts Centre website.

More information arts.act.gov.au/our-arts- facilities/belconnen-arts- centre