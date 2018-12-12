Berry brings bond help to renters

AN online platform was launched today (December 12) to help individuals and families get access to interest free loans for their rental bonds in the ACT, says Housing Minister Yvette Berry.

The “Rental Bond Help” program allows individuals earning up to $94,000 or couples earning a joint amount of up to $125,000 to rent privately when they may not have the access to savings to pay their rental bond.

“This new program will mean that students, families and young couples won’t have to worry about covering the bond upfront when they can access an interest free loan for up to two years from the ACT government,” Ms Berry says.

“Rental Bond Help” is a new program that replaces the previous “Rental Bond Loan” scheme.

Information at myaccount.act.gov. au/rentalbondhelp/s/