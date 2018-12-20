Big fine for former karaoke bar owners

FORMER owners of Soundbox Karaoke Bar received a fine of $20,000, a public reprimand and are disqualified from applying for a liquor license or permit for 18 months.

The final orders were made on December 10 by the ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal (ACAT) following several incidents occurring in 2017 which violated the Liquor Act 2010.

The previous owners, HH & HD Pty Ltd, were fined for incidents such as serving alcohol to intoxicated patrons, selling unopened alcohol and spirits by the bottle and not checking the ID of patrons.

Under HH & HD Pty Ltd there was also drunken behaviour within the premises which required medical and/or police attendance, including patrons being involved in brawls and also losing consciousness from intoxication on the premises.

Concerns were also raised around the lack of CCTV monitoring and not retaining or providing footage on request.

The karaoke bar is now under new ownership, but has retained the name of Soundbox Karaoke Bar. The current owners are not involved in the incidents or orders.