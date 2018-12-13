THE National Museum of Australia and the National Australia Day Council this morning (December 13) launched an exhibition of personal objects chosen by the eight 2019 Australian of the Year state and territory recipients. MC […]
Bureau warns drivers of flooded roads
THE Bureau of Meteorology is warning motorists be cautious around Canberra today (December 13) saying the predicted heavy rainfall in thunderstorms could cause flooding and reduced visibility.
Drivers are advised to take extreme care, it says.
The severe thunderstorm warning means Canberra might also see destructive winds and giant hailstones.
