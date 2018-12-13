Bureau warns drivers of flooded roads

THE Bureau of Meteorology is warning motorists be cautious around Canberra today (December 13) saying the predicted heavy rainfall in thunderstorms could cause flooding and reduced visibility. 

Drivers are advised to take extreme care, it says.

The severe thunderstorm warning means Canberra might also see destructive winds and giant hailstones.

 

