Bus timetable changes over holidays

BUS users are warned to check its revised holiday timetable and dates so they don’t miss the bus this Christmas.

The Christmas and New Year’s holiday bus timetable will be in effect from Monday, December 24, until Friday, January 11, and on Christmas Day passengers will travel for free.

From Christmas Day until January 11 the free City Loop will not operate.

“Transport Canberra will also be running late night rapid services commencing this Friday, December 7, and servicing on selected dates, providing Canberrans to get in and out between major town centres this festive season by extending our Rapid services through until 2am,” says Transport Canberra’s deputy director-general Duncan Edghill.

Timetables can be viewed, downloaded and printed now from transport.act.gov.au