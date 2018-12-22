Busted: police grab 10,000 hits of ice heading to town

A 27-year-old O’Connor man was arrested with nearly a kilogram of the drug ice yesterday afternoon (December 21) after police intercepted a car heading south on the Federal Highway.

Acting on intelligence received, members of the ACT Crime Disruption Team found a kilogram of a crystalline substance in the spare-wheel well of the vehicle. Initial testing indicated positive for methamphetamine. The exact weight and purity will be confirmed through forensic testing.

The man was arrested at the scene and charged with trafficking in a controlled drug.

Detective Superintendent Scott Moller said this seizure would cause a significant impact on the local drug trade.

“To remove at least 10,000 hits of ice from the Canberra community is a great result for our hard working intelligence and crime teams,” he said.

“I would also say that it is pleasing that with a street value of approximately $750,000, seizing these drugs will see that profit removed from those peddling this insidious drug in our suburbs.”

The man appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court today where he was refused bail to next appear on January 23.

