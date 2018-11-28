Canberra firefighters help tackle QLD fires

THIRTY-four people from the ACT Rural Fire Service (ACTRFS) will head to QLD tomorrow (November 29) to help with the major bushfires there.

The ACTRFS deployment is believed to commence operations on the ground on Friday morning through to Sunday evening. But the ESA will continue to support Queensland’s fire services if needed.

Fire conditions in the ACT are forecast to be mild until at least next week and ACT ESA says this deployment will not impact the level of fire protection in Canberra and the surrounding regions.