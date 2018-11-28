Canberra firm tops national export awards

CANBERRA-based Aspen Medical is the joint winner of the Australian Exporter of the Year award. It shares the title with SA’s SEAPA.

A multiple winner of the ACT Exporter of the Year Award, over the past 15 years Aspen Medical has become a global provider of tailored healthcare solutions, operating across Australia, the Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, Canada, the UK and the US. It was selected by the Commonwealth to coordinate Australia’s response to the West Africa Ebola crisis.

Aspen Medical also took out the Health and Biotechnology category at the national awards, which were held this week at the National Arboretum.

In congratulating the company, Canberra Business Chamber chair Archie Tsirimokos praised Aspen as “being a leading example of the many Canberra firms making a name for themselves on the world stage”.

“While they may not realise it, thanks to Aspen Medical people and communities around Australia and the world, who might otherwise miss out, have access to quality health care services, such as primary care, emergency services, paramedics and more,” he says.

“Aspen Medical manages the Remote Area Health Corps, which places health professionals in remote indigenous communities in the NT; has provided ambulance services in Maverick County, Texas and delivered primary healthcare and surgery clinics to AFP and Australian Defence Force personnel serving overseas.”