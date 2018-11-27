Canberra Liberals formally disapprove Fitzharris

CANBERRA Liberals have today (November 27) sought leave to move a motion to censure Health Minister Meegan Fitzharris (pictured).

This follows the Canberra Liberals’ no-confidence motion against Ms Fitzharris, which failed in the ACT Legislative Assembly in May.

Shadow Minister for Health Vicki Dunne says Canberra’s health system has continued to lurch from crisis to crisis, without hope of a resolution in sight.

“Claims of systemic bullying, poor culture and poor management in the health system continue to go unanswered,” Ms Dunne says.

“The pseudo-inquiry into ACT Health’s workplace culture does not have the power to investigate allegations of bullying, nor provide legal protections to witnesses and panel members.

“Since the announcement to split the health system, the high churn of staff in ACT Health has created uncertainty and instability for staff and patients.

“An alarming number of health staff are taking unplanned leave due to mental stress.

“We have worsening elective surgery and emergency departments waiting times, despite the Minister’s repeated assurances that they were improving.”

Instead of debating these matters today, Ms Dunne says the Chief Minister, Andrew Barr, deferred the debate to tomorrow without reassuring the assembly of his confidence in Ms Fitzharris.