‘Canberra Times’ faces a ‘quick sale’

“THE Canberra Times” is likely to be sold within months along with the wider regional newspaper group formerly part of Fairfax Media, now owned by Nine, “The Guardian’s” Amanda Meade reports this afternoon.

She says Nine chief executive, Hugh Marks, told staff in Sydney today that the “Times” was a local paper without a paywall, could not compete for national advertising and that readers were using the “Canberra Times” as a way to circumvent the paywall for the “Sydney Morning Herald” and “The Age”.

In an interview with the “Herald” , Marks said he “wouldn’t discount” selling Australian Community Media, which includes the “Canberra Times”, the “Newcastle Herald” and the “Illawarra Mercury”.

“People in Canberra who want to subscribe are subscribing to the ‘Sydney Morning Herald’ and ‘The Age’.

“’Canberra Times’ is a mixed model. That’s not to say it’s not a great publication.”

After 177 years as a newspaper brand, the former Fairfax mastheads became part of Nine on Monday.