Canberra’s plan to tackle fires by air

A “FIRE Bombing Air Base”, which will be stationed at Canberra Airport, will mean the ACT Emergency Services Agency will be better prepared for bushfires.



The air base will be used to fill large air tankers with 60,000 litres of mixed fire retardant or gel, which will be available for immediate loading into large air tankers.

Police and Emergency Services Minister Mick Gentleman says the addition of the air base will not only benefit the ACT region, but will boost available resources within NSW and Victorian Rural Fire Services to provide support and additional options for filling large air tankers and minimising the need to travel longer distances to re-supply.