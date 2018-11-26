Charity builds independence for people with disability

NOT-for-profit community housing provider, Project Independence, will soon begin building 10 units for people with disability.



This will be Project Independences’ third development in Phillip and this time it has partnered with the Snow Foundation, Social Ventures Australia (SVA), Icon and ACT government to secure funding for the units.

Chair of Project Independence Glenn Keys says the project will provide people with an intellectual disability the opportunity to acquire equity in a property, as well as the ability to live as independently as possible.

The model will see 10 residents living in three separate homes, with accommodation for a live in resident coordinator, who will support the residents.

Mr Keys says the model is unique in Australia, in that it provides a homeownership option for people with an intellectual disability.

“We start by understanding the needs and goals of each resident, to build both the independent living skills and financial independence of our residents, which lead towards to true home ownership,” he says.