Confident Canberra businesses come in second

SMALL and medium businesses in Canberra are the second most confident in the nation behind Tasmania, according to the September Quarter 2018 Sensis Business Index released today (November 27).

But, this result is a decrease from last quarter, which shows Canberra’s net balance down five points to +56.

The businesses (69 per cent), which did express confidence said their main reasons were due to healthy sales, however, those with a more negative outlook (13 per cent) expressed concerns around competitive pressures and an unfavourable business environment.