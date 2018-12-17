Council searches for the face of Queanbeyan

THE Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council is searching for a Queanbeyan local who best represents the area.

It could be someone from the past or the present, it could be a grandparent, a family member, a coach, but not matter who it is, the Council’s program coordinator of place management, Tracey Lamont says, it needs to be someone who embodies Queanbeyan.

The winning entry will have their mural painted by an artist on a wall of the Bicentennial Hall, facing towards Monaro Street.

“This is a very significant public art project and we are asking for the community to help us select the subject matter,” Ms Lamont says.

“Think about who it is that truly represents Queanbeyan,” she says.

Nominate someone at yourvoice.qprc.nsw.gov.au/ whats-your-story-portrait- mural