Customer forced onto the floor in armed robbery

A CUSTOMER was ordered to get on the floor and a staff member was threatened with a firearm when a man robbed a Nicholls supermarket on Saturday (December 15).

The man allegedly drove a silver hatchback into the Nicholls shops carpark at about 12.28pm and then retrieved a firearm from the car before running into the supermarket.

A customer was leaving as the offender entered the shop and was ordered to get onto the floor. The armed man then threatened a staff member with the firearm and grabbed a sum of cash before running back to the car.

The man, who is describes as 180-187cm (5’11” to 6”3) tall, Caucasian in appearance and of a medium build, was last seen driving east on Kelleway Avenue.

At the time of the robbery he was wearing dark clothing, sunglasses and a white mask on his face.

Information to 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6341275.