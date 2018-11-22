Delays expected as more Canberra roads close

OVER the next week a number of closed roads in Symonston and Spence will cause delays for motorists.

On Friday, November 23, Kuringa Drive will be closed in both directions between Owen Dixon Drive and the Barton Highway between 9.30am and 4pm.

In case of unexpected delays work may continue until Tuesday, November 27.

Detours will be in place via William Slim Drive and delays are expected.

Then on Saturday, November 24, the Monaro Highway northbound off ramp to Hindmarsh Drive and the Monaro Highway southbound on ramp from Hindmarsh Drive will be closed.

Only one ramp will be closed at a time and works are expected to be completed by midday.

Detours will be in place along Canberra Avenue and delays are expected.