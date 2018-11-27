Digital edition 29 November

“Minister Rattenbury should explain why his government apparently breached the FOI Act, on two separate occasions, by failing to release the decision of Fair Work Australia to me.” JON STANHOPE has a question for Shane.
SAD tidings we bring… after raising nearly $1.5 million over 44 years, the Canberra Combined Charities Christmas Card Shop won’t be opening this year. KATHRYN VUKOVLJAK finds out why.
“What must the Sydney based and essentially nameless and faceless members of the Suburban Land Agency board think of their first year’s effort?” JON STANHOPE doesn’t spare them on Page 3.
Downer is the next inner-north suburb to be subjected to the reign of development terror from our planning authorities as they allow the developers free rein,” writes PAUL COSTIGAN.
“I’m even more opinionated than I used to be, if that’s conceivable, because in my 60s I really don’t care what anybody thinks”. Irascible as ever, JOHN SCHUMANN calls out ageism in rock ‘n’ roll.
“DIWALI is like Christmas. We exchange gifts and sweets, it’s an exciting family time,” says Deepak-Raj Gupta, president of the Canberra India Council. KATE MEIKLE explains all things Diwali on Page 18.
