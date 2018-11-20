Dining / You say frittata, I say fantastic

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“The service was a wee bit slow, but the staff made up for it, engaging as we placed our order and all smiles when they brought our brekkie out,” writes dining reviewer WENDY JOHNSON

IT was a busy Saturday and we were bopping about Fyshwick, “getting stuff done”. Then the hunger pangs hit. Luckily, these days Fyshwick is no longer barren when it comes to places to dine, but beware that some are closed weekends. What to do?

We popped by Celestino on Pirie Street. It’s a café, bar and torrefazione (Italian for coffee roasters). The folks who run it are mad cyclists, which is why Celestino is joined at the hip with the bike shop next door and why bikes hang as decorative elements from the ceiling inside.

It was our first visit and we found a perfect possie outside in the sun, watching a stream of customers move in and out, including with takeaway. It was Saturday and the coffee machine was humming.

At Celestino you can grab a quick toasted sandwich ($6.50 to $8.50), toast (raisin, vegemite, ham, gluten free) for $5 (two slices) or croissants (plain, with jam or with fillings, $5 to $7.50).

We were in for something heartier. It was the frittata salami for me and the poached eggs for my friend.

I have to say that my frittata was one of the best I’ve had in yonks, so much so that it was obvious my friend (after a quick tasting) had a bad case of food envy. Who doesn’t love an Italian omelette packed with salami, onions, tomato and cheese ($16)? It was piping hot, packed with flavour and it hit the spot.

The poached eggs were cooked to perfection… nice and runny. The avocado was a generous serve, ripe and creamy. The candy bacon was delish. Correction – those crispy honey bacon bits are addictive ($15).

Also on this section of the menu was the yummy sounding Calabrese … slow-cooked eggs in a rich tomato ragu with olives and olive oil ($15.90). I wouldn’t have minded giving the frittata potato a go ($16) or another Italian omelette, this one created with potato, cheese and fresh basil and heaps of passione ($16).

The coffee was great and the staff super friendly and welcoming. The service was a wee bit slow, but the staff made up for it, engaging as we placed our order and all smiles when they brought our brekkie out. They even popped by during our meal to ask if we were enjoying ourselves (trust me, so many places simply don’t bother).

If bigger breakfasts aren’t your thing, don’t fret. The menu includes a bircher muesli ($9.90) and a good old bacon and egg roll ($8).

The décor includes massive wall art (on two different walls) and the place is nice and spacious. As noted, if you’re a cycle enthusiast you can just pop next door when you’re finished and have a browse.

Celestino, 28 Pirie Street, Fyshwick. Open Monday to Saturday for breakfast and lunch.

