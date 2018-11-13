Dining / All you Knead is lunch, lunch is all you need

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

SOMETIMES all you Knead for lunch is a great sandwich and a great cup of coffee.

Well, at Knead in Campbell, one of the newest entries on the burgeoning food scene in that part of town (where Avenue C used to be), you can do just that.

Knead is everything a fabulous bakery should be. Freshly baked breads, pies, sausage rolls, homemade sandwiches packed with quality ingredients, savoury pastries and, of course, sweets of all sorts.

But Knead offers more, with its growing line-up of intriguing deli products to buy and take home, including by the folks behind Sydney’s Drunken Sailor. When I say intriguing, I mean it. Think smokey chipotle honey, peach, vanilla and brandy jam, beetroot and gin relish and pineapple, rum and coconut jam. Dill pickles also line the shelves, as do mustards, sauces, vinegars and salts. You can also pick up coffee by Supreme, some seafood products, dairy and charcuterie.

We landed at Knead on a weekday. It was challenging to decide whether to have a pie or sausage roll or a sandwich. We decided on sandwiches and while waiting for them to arrive at the table, we read the script on the back wall describing Knead’s ethos. Knead proclaims it is “inspired by the great traditions of how food was prepared and served in years gone by… our artisan breads are handcrafted and our pastry made with real butter using traditional techniques”.

Sandwiches are $12 and I was immediately drawn to the Reuben. It was delish, with a great combo of pastrami, sauerkraut, wash-rind, smear-ripened Italian Taleggio cheese and pickle. The bread was, as promised, super fresh and the sandwich had just the right amount of filling for my liking.

My friend was equally impressed with her baguette, filled with sopressa (Italian, aged salami), raw (cured) prosciutto and creamy ricotta. Can’t beat it.

And what would a trip to a bakery be without indulging in something sweet? Macaroons, tarts, cakes, muffins and more were all crying out “pick me, pick me”. We shared a to-die-for crème brûlée, delighting in cracking through the hard-caramelised top, and a super decadent, rich, dark chocolate ganache. They were our treats for the week (perhaps month).

At Knead, the coffee was good, the service prompt and the staff lovely. You can zip in and out with take away or order at the counter and grab a seat indoors or outdoors.

Knead in Campbell is in a perfect spot, with the massive number of units popping up in every direction. We hear there are plans to sell alcohol, when the liquor licence comes through, including a selection of craft beer and local wines.

Knead Bakery and Deli, Unit 55, 65 Constitution Avenue, Campbell. Open 7am-5pm.

