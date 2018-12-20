Double demerits begin at midnight

DOUBLE demerits begin at 12am tomorrow (December 21) and continue until midnight, Tuesday, January 1.

All speed, seatbelt and mobile phone offences will incur double demerit points, while all other traffic infringements will incur one additional demerit point.

This past weekend, acting station sergeant David Wills said police have already seen one crash where there driver returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.122

“Another [driver who was] pulled over recorded a reading of 0.137,” he says.

“This conduct on our roads is simply unacceptable – any time of year.

“We don’t want to see anyone’s Christmas ruined because they’ve been arrested for engaging in dangerous behaviour, or because their recklessness has seriously injured or killed someone.”