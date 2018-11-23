Drone enquiry wants input  

JEREMY Hanson, chair of the Assembly’s Standing Committee on Economic Development and Tourism is calling for submissions to its inquiry into drone delivery systems in the ACT.

“The trial of drone deliveries in Bonython will end shortly and Project Wing, the company running the trial, has announced that it intends to begin deliveries to the suburbs around Mitchell,” he said.

“The Assembly has asked the committee to look at a number of aspects of the trial, including the economic impact on the Territory, the environmental impact on residents and animals, regulatory oversight of the drones and information privacy.”

He said the committee wanted to hear from all parties involved in, or affected by the trial, including residents, companies and regulators.”

Written submissions should be lodged by close of business on February 22. This will be followed by public hearings. Information or to lodge a submission call 6205 0129 or email LACommitteeEDT@parliament.act.gov.au.