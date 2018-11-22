Dust haze blows into the weekend

STRONG winds will continue to carry dust across Canberra over the weekend, warns ACT ESA.

The haze seen across Canberra today (November 22) is due a cold front that passed over the ACT this morning.

ACT ESA says there are currently no fires in the ACT or its surrounding region and the haze is because of strong winds, which are expected to remain.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a “severe weather warning” for the southern part of the ACT and surrounds.

ACT Health is advising Canberrans with asthma and other pre-existing respiratory conditions to be careful.

People can take the following precautions to help minimise health effects of dust storms:

– Stay indoors, with windows and doors closed;

– Stay in air-conditioned premises if possible and switch the air-conditioner to ‘recycle’ or ‘recirculate’ to reduce the amount of dust entering the building;

– Avoid vigorous exercise, especially if you have a heart or lung condition;

– If it is safe to do so, check on elderly neighbours or other people who you think might need extra help.

– Anyone with a heart or lung condition should take their medication as prescribed by their doctor.

Anyone with concerns about their health should seek medical advice from their health practitioner, and anyone experiencing wheezing, chest tightness or difficulty breathing should seek urgent medical assistance.

In the event of any storm damage please call 132 500. In the event of a life threatening situation please dial 000.