Funds back fast train to Sydney

THE NSW Coalition Government says it will fund work to improve rail travel times between Sydney and Canberra.

The need for a faster service came to light after 57 per cent of respondents in a government survey said they would more likely travel between Canberra and Sydney if the travel time was between two to three hours.

Earlier this year the ACT government committed about $5 million, which has since been matched by NSW Labor.   

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion here. Please be nice. Your Email address will be kept private.