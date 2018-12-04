BUS users are warned to check its revised holiday timetable and dates so they don’t miss the bus this Christmas. The Christmas and New Year’s holiday bus timetable will be in effect from Monday, December […]
Funds back fast train to Sydney
THE NSW Coalition Government says it will fund work to improve rail travel times between Sydney and Canberra.
The need for a faster service came to light after 57 per cent of respondents in a government survey said they would more likely travel between Canberra and Sydney if the travel time was between two to three hours.
Earlier this year the ACT government committed about $5 million, which has since been matched by NSW Labor.
