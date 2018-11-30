Good neighbour Lyn wins the award

LYN Woodward is the ACT Neighbourhood Watch Member of the Year for 2018.

President of ACT NHW Margaret Pearson says: “She is a marvellous advocate for NHW; spreading the word to many through her other varied activities like clogging, family history group and other Tuggeranong ‘55 Plus Club’ events.

“Lyn is always willing to talk about NHW and encourage locals to join and be part of what has become an active community association.

“She is the person who ‘walks the walk and talks the talk’ for anything involved with NHW in her area.”

Lyn is a member of Bonython NHW and has been an active member of the committee for more than nine years. When Bonython NHW first started, and before they had access to the Community Hall, Lyn offered up her home for regular meetings.

She is the Bonython newsletter editor, collecting and delivering editions to other distributors and local members.

The award recognises an individual who has volunteered their time as a member of ACT NHW. They empower people and communities through strong and effective partnerships that promote the safety, security and wellbeing of the local community.

Acting superintendent Intelligence and Community Safety Kylie Lawson said: “It’s people like Lyn who bring neighbours together.

“ACT Policing relies on information from the public to help solve crime, but it’s also important that neighbours talk to and look out for each other, share what’s happening in their community and stay safe.”