Jones calls for more controlled burns

FOLLOWING the recent fire at Pierce’s Creek Shadow Minister for Emergency Services, Giulia Jones, is calling on the ACT government to increase its capacity to conduct controlled burns when weather conditions are suitable.

According to the 2017-18 Bushfire Operations Plan, 8259ha needed burning, however, only 2004ha, or 24.3 per cent, of the area was completed. Mrs Jones says this follows only seven per cent of the back burning schedule being completed in 2016-17.

Today (November 28) in the Legislative Assembly, Mrs Jones called on the ACT government to investigate methods for increasing its back burning capacity during periods of suitable weather.

“Completing only 24.3 per cent of the designated burns is not good enough,” Mrs Jones says.

“With the bushfire season starting one month earlier than usual, and the recent fire at Pierce’s Creek, we are all reminded of the importance of bushfire preparedness.

“Back burning is a key tool to being bushfire ready, but it can only be done safely when the weather conditions are suitable.

“We need to increase our burning capacity on the good days so we can make the most of the limited time we have.”