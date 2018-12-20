Kambah party ends in sirens

A YOUNG person was treated by ACT Ambulance Service officers after being assaulted at a party in Kambah on Monday (December 17).

The young person was found by police at about 10pm after they were alerted of the party at the Tuggeranong BMX track on Sulwood Drive.

Police report about 250 young people were partying at the location.

They would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or may have mobile phone footage of the incident.

People can call 1800 333000, or report via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6342264.