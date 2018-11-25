Kitchen fire sends hotel guests on to the street

All under control after the Vibe Hotel kitchen fire.

MORE than 200 people were evacuated from the Vibe Hotel at the Canberra Airport following a fire in the hotel’s kitchen.

Around 11.30pm last night (November 24), ACT Fire & Rescue responded to an emergency call and arrived to find an active fire in an oven, which was quickly extinguished.

ACT Fire & Rescue says that most of the hotel was “smoke-logged” and crews conducted ventilation and atmospheric monitoring of the building.

All guests were accounted for and no injuries were reported.

 

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion here. Please be nice. Your Email address will be kept private.
%d bloggers like this: