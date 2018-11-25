POLICE are concerned for the safety of missing teenager Layla Riches (pictured). Police say the 15-year-old is described as Caucasian, about 160cm (5’3”) tall, slim build with long, light-brown hair. She was last seen in […]
Kitchen fire sends hotel guests on to the street
MORE than 200 people were evacuated from the Vibe Hotel at the Canberra Airport following a fire in the hotel’s kitchen.
Around 11.30pm last night (November 24), ACT Fire & Rescue responded to an emergency call and arrived to find an active fire in an oven, which was quickly extinguished.
ACT Fire & Rescue says that most of the hotel was “smoke-logged” and crews conducted ventilation and atmospheric monitoring of the building.
All guests were accounted for and no injuries were reported.
No comments yet.