Lamp causes Deakin business blaze

A COUCH fire forced a multi-tenanted complex on Napier Close in Deakin to evacuate this morning (November 26).

At about 7.41am crews arrived to find a couch on fire, which was sparked by a nearby lamp.

The fire was quickly extinguished and there’s been no injuries and no structural damage to the building.



The businesses will remain outside of the building until the ACT Fire and Rescue HAZMAT crew finish ventilating the premises.