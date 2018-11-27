Limited lanes on Northbourne cause lengthy delays

MOTORISTS travelling along Northbourne Avenue will experience delays until mid December due to a reduction in lanes.

For 24-hours-a-day Northbourne Avenue southbound and northbound traffic will be reduced to two lanes until December 17.

Pedestrian and bicycle traffic crossing between Dickson and Lyneham will be diverted around the works on the road behind concrete barriers, which will add additional travel time.

Both the Morphett and Murdoch Street vehicle crossings will be closed throughout these works and detours will be via the Mouat and Antill Streets and Wakefield and Macarthur Avenue intersections.

Significant delays are expected between Lyneham and the city centre.