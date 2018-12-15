A MAN was trapped after the truck he was driving hit a tree on Canberra Avenue, outside HMAS Harman, this morning (December 15). ACT ambulance paramedics, working NSW paramedics, stabilised the patient on scene while […]
Man trapped after truck hits tree
A MAN was trapped after the truck he was driving hit a tree on Canberra Avenue, outside HMAS Harman, this morning (December 15).
ACT ambulance paramedics, working NSW paramedics, stabilised the patient on scene while NSW fire fighters used hydraulic equipment to free the man’s legs.
He was taken the Canberra Hospital in a stable condition.
