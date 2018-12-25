Missing: Have you seen Erich, 83?

He was last seen in Hughes about 11pm yesterday (December 24).

He is described as 160-165cm (5’3”-5’5”) tall, with grey hair, of Caucasian appearance and slight to medium build.

It is believed Erich was wearing blue and white checked pyjamas, but not wearing his glasses when he left home. He shuffles his feet when he walks and has a slight hunch when standing.

Police and Erich’s family are concerned about his welfare and. due to his medical condition, will not be equipped for the hot weather conditions forecast for today.

Anyone who has seen Erich or has any information about his whereabouts is urged to call 131 444.