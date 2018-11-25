POLICE are concerned for the safety of missing teenager Layla Riches (pictured). Police say the 15-year-old is described as Caucasian, about 160cm (5’3”) tall, slim build with long, light-brown hair. She was last seen in […]
Missing teen has police worried
POLICE are concerned for the safety of missing teenager Layla Riches (pictured).
Police say the 15-year-old is described as Caucasian, about 160cm (5’3”) tall, slim build with long, light-brown hair.
She was last seen in the Belconnen area yesterday morning (November 24) and may be in the Griffith/Narrabundah area.
Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts should call 131 444.
