Multi-vehicle accident delays traffic on Barton Highway

THE Barton Highway is experiencing serious traffic delays following an accident involving three cars, a car trailer and a horse trailer have been involved in an accident on the Barton Highway, Murrumbateman. 

Traffic is restricted on both sides of the highway. 

Paramedics from the ACT Fire & Rescue and ACT Ambulance Service were on the scene but no injuries required medical treatment. 

 

