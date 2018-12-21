THE Barton Highway is experiencing serious traffic delays following an accident involving three cars, a car trailer and a horse trailer have been involved in an accident on the Barton Highway, Murrumbateman. Traffic is restricted on […]
Multi-vehicle accident delays traffic on Barton Highway
THE Barton Highway is experiencing serious traffic delays following an accident involving three cars, a car trailer and a horse trailer have been involved in an accident on the Barton Highway, Murrumbateman.
Traffic is restricted on both sides of the highway.
Paramedics from the ACT Fire & Rescue and ACT Ambulance Service were on the scene but no injuries required medical treatment.
