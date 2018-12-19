My Summer / Craig Cormick

Sitting in the backyard and catching up on all the books that have piled up around the house over the year waiting to be read.

Hanging out with family and catching up with friends; there’s a special warmth to summers around Canberra with the late afternoon light that lends itself to hanging out with all those people who have piled up around the house over the year. (Hang on, I’ve mixed up people and books).

I always try and take part in some charity activity in the lead up to Christmas – meals for the homeless, toys for kids or even buying books for giving trees.

I really love that limbo period between Christmas and New Year where all the clocks and calendars seem to stop and one day just blends into the next with nothing special to do, except maybe catching up with people (and maybe reading a good book).